Artsakh’s military regains control over previously lost height amid Azeri attacks

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. An Artsakhi special operations force, together with servicemen from the Volunteer Movement detachment, have organized a counterattack in the northern direction and returned a height called “Varangatagh” (Lulusaz) which was previously attacked and captured by Azeri forces, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh said.

“As reported earlier, the Defense Army units continued delivering devastating counterstrikes upon the adversary throughout yesterday, significantly improving positions,” the Defense Ministry of Artsakh said.

“The combat operations at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone continue at this moment.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan