WATCH: Stepanakert City after latest Azerbaijani bombardment

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Stepanakert City is under continuous Azerbaijani bombardments targeting civilian infrastructures of the capital of Artsakh.

Air raid sirens are heard many times during the day.

The video released on October 7 shows Stepanakert after the latest bombardment attack overnight October 6-7. Heavy damages to civilian infrastructure, residential homes and property was inflicted.

Artsakh’s presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan told ARMENPRESS that currently the authorities are assessing the damages.

According to latest available information 21 civilians were killed in Artsakh and Armenia since the beginning of the Azeri attacks.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan