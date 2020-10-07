Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 October

Artsakh delivers counterstrike at another Azeri army fuel base

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Defense Army has destroyed another major fuel base of the Azerbaijani military that was used by the Azeri forces in the attacks, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said, posting images.

