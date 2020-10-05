Fierce clashes take place on the frontline, advance of Azerbaijan’s forces thwarted – MoD

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Fierce clashes are taking place on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said, adding that the advance of the Azerbaijani troops is being thwarted.

At the same time he notes that some tactical movement of troops does not mean anything at this stage of the war.

Spokesperson of the President of Artsakh Vahram Poghosyan informed that in the southern direction 1 tank and 2 infantry fighting vehicles have been destroyed. ‘’I unconditionally trust the power and skillfulness of our army’’, ARMENPRESS reports he said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan