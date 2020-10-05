Armenian Prime Minister’s son voluntarily joins armed forces to serve at frontline

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s son has voluntarily signed up to the Armenian military to serve at the frontline amid the Azerbaijani attacks.

“Just now I voluntarily joined the military at the central gathering station,” Ashot Pashinyan, who was recently demobilized from mandatory service in summer of 2020 said on social media.

“My brothers-in-arms, my friends, it is our turn to render our services to our country,” he said.

His announcement came shortly after PM Nikol Pashinyan asked men who were demobilized within the past 1 year to join the military amid fierce battles in Artsakh.

A general mobilization is in effect in Armenia since last week, however men who have been demobilized from mandatory service within the past one year are not subject to enlistment in times of mobilization by law, therefore the PM asked for volunteers.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan