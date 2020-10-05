France ready to foster cessation of hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh – Foreign Minister

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. France is ready to contribute to the cessation of fire in Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian wrote on his Twitter page.‘’France is mobilizing its efforts to reach a ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh, as well as for restoring negotiations’’, the Minister wrote.

He also informed that during his conversation with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov an agreement was reached to take urgent measures.

