Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-10-20

YEREVAN, 5 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 5 October, USD exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 488.59 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.85 drams to 574.39 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 6.24 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.65 drams to 632.77 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 15.88 drams to 29894.12 drams. Silver price up by 3.84 drams to 374.88 drams. Platinum price down by 110.25 drams to 13996.3 drams.