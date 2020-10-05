Armenian President meets US Ambassador

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian introduced the current situation created as a result of the Azerbaijani military aggression against Artsakh and the borders of Armenia, specifically expressing concern over Turkey’s open military-political support to Azerbaijan.

The meeting sides highlighted the importance of the recent joint statement made by the leaders of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs countries (Russia, US and France).

The Armenian President highlighted the need of unconditional stop of Turkey’s participation to the ongoing operations, emphasizing the key role of the international community over the matter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan