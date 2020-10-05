‘Praying for all my Armenian brothers’ – Xzibit expresses support to Artsakh
16:43, 5 October, 2020
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. American rapper, actor and broadcaster Xzibit expressed his support to Artsakh.
“Praying for all my Armenian brothers and their families”, the rapper said on Instagram.
He called on all his followers to provide donations to Artsakh as much as possible.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
