Russia continues contacts with Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iran over NK issue – FM Lavrov

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Russia continues contacts with Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iran over the Nagorno Karabakh issue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with the representatives of the Association of European Businesses, reports RIA Novosti.

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale attack on Artsakh on September 27 with the support of Turkey, targeting also the civilian settlements, including the capital Stepanakert. Civilians were killed in Artsakh as a result of the Azerbaijani offensive.

Heavy battles are taking place between the Azerbaijani and Artsakh sides, with both suffering huge losses both in the manpower and the military equipment. But the losses of the Azerbaijani side are much more than that of the Artsakh side. The Azerbaijani armed forces have also targeted Armenia’s military and civilian infrastructures. There is evidence that Turkey is directly engaged in Azerbaijan’s offensive, in particular it transported mercenaries from Syria for using them against Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan