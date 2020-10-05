Armenian defense minister receives US Ambassador

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan received today US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy, the ministry told Armenpress.

The defense minister introduced the current process of the military operations unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, underlined Turkey’s unprecedented direct involvement to the hostilities and support to the Azerbaijani side. Minister Tonoyan said the development of the situation in such rate will be catastrophic for the whole region.

The US Ambassador expressed her concern over the unresolved humanitarian issues during the military operations, and in this regard the minister stated that they are not resolved due to the absence of interest of the Azerbaijani side.

Azerbaijan launched an attack on Artsakh on September 27 with the support of Turkey, targeting also the civilian settlements, including the capital Stepanakert. Civilians were killed in Artsakh as a result of the Azerbaijani offensive.

Battles continue between the Azerbaijani and Artsakh sides, with both suffering huge losses both in the manpower and the military equipment. But the losses of the Azerbaijani side are much more than that of the Artsakh side. The Azerbaijani armed forces have also targeted Armenia’s military and civilian infrastructures. There is evidence that Turkey is directly engaged in Azerbaijan’s offensive, in particular it transported mercenaries from Syria for using them against Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan