Russian, French and US foreign ministries draft joint statement on NK conflict

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The foreign ministers of Russia, France and the United States are drafting a joint statement on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, RIA Novosti reported citing the Russian FM Sergey Lavrov.

“The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, in person of the presidents of Russia, France and the US, had made a strong statement. And now we are also preparing a statement,” Lavrov said.

On October 1, the President of the Russian Federation, the President of the United States of America and the President of the French Republic, representing the Co-Chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, condemned in the strongest terms the recent escalation of violence along the Line of Contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

“We deplore the loss of human lives and extend our condolences to the families of those killed and injured. We call for an immediate cessation of hostilities between the relevant military forces.We also call on the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to commit without delay to resuming substantive negotiations, in good faith and without preconditions, under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” the presidents had said.

