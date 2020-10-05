Putin has “no concrete plans” yet for talks with Erdogan and Aliyev over Karabakh, says Kremlin

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that the Russian leader doesn’t yet have concrete plans on holding talks with the Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents regarding the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, RIA Novosti reported.

Peskov said it’s hard to make predictions due to rapid developments amid the war in the region.

“If such necessity would exist, undoubtedly, President Putin will discuss this subject with his colleagues,” Peskov said when asked if the Russian leader is planning to hold talks in the nearest future with Turkey’s Erdogan and Azerbaijan’s Aliyev.

Asked to clarify if such talks could take place this week, Peskov said they don’t have concrete plans at this moment.

“But you know that this is about war. And of course, there in Karabakh, rapid developments are taking place, that’s why it is difficult to make predictions. The necessity for dialogue will develop depending on how the circumstances will develop,” Peskov said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan