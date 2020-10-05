NATO chief calls for ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh
15:50, 5 October, 2020
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called for a ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh, Reuters reports.
“It is extremely important that we convey a very clear message to all parties that they should cease fighting immediately, that we should support all efforts to find a peaceful, negotiated solution,” Stoltenberg said during a visit to Turkey. “There is no military solution,” he told a news conference.
