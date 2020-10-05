Armenian FM holds phone talk with Finnish counterpart

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. On October 5, a phone conversation was held between Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Pekka Haavisto, the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Finland, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

Minister Mnatsakanyan briefed his counterpart on the situation resulting from Azerbaijan’s large-scale aggression against Artsakh.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan strongly condemned the deliberate mass targeting of the civilian population and infrastructure by the Azerbaijani armed forces with the use of weapons of large-scale calibers, which is resulting in human losses.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia expressed his deep concern over the activation of Turkey's destabilizing factor in the region, which is expressed in the deployment of foreign terrorist fighters into the region and the involvement of the latter in the military hostilities instigated by Azerbaijan.