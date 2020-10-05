Artsakh’s counterstrikes “successfully hit targets” – presidency says

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan says the Defense Army has already delivered the “powerful strikes” on Azerbaijani military targets and the “targets were successfully hit.”

Earlier in the morning of October 5, Stepanakert city and the town of Shushi of Artsakh came under intense missile strikes from Azerbaijan.

The Artsakh presidency had announced that the Artsakh Defense Army’s response “won’t come late.”

“The enemy is again bombarding Stepanakert and Shushi with missiles. The Defense Army’s response will not come late. However, unlike the terrorist authorities in Baku, we are only targeting military facilities of permanent deployment in large cities, and not the civilian population. We are again calling on the peaceful population of those [Azeri] cities to immediately leave their settlements in order to avoid possible casualties,” Artsakh presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan had said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan