Artsakh’s military reports additional 21 KIA
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Ministry of Defense reported on October 5 an additional 21 servicemen who were killed in action amid the Azerbaijani offensives.
Earlier on October 3 the Artsakh military had reported a total 198 KIA.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
