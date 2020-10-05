Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 October

Artsakh’s military reports additional 21 KIA

Artsakh’s military reports additional 21 KIA

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Ministry of Defense reported on October 5 an additional 21 servicemen who were killed in action amid the Azerbaijani offensives.

Earlier on October 3 the Artsakh military had reported a total 198 KIA.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration