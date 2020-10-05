Preparation groups for EAEU Intergovernmental Council’s session visiting Armenia – MFA  

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Preparation works for the session of the Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union continue, and on the sidelines of these activities preparation groups are visiting Armenia, Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told Armenpress.

The EAEU Intergovernmental Council’s session in Yerevan will be held on October 9.

Information has been spread on the internet according to which a Russian governmental plane has departed to Armenia. Some comments were made that the visit is connected with the current situation in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone. This information was spread after watching real-time commercial aircraft flight tracking on Flightradar24.

