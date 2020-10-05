Almost 11,000 COVID-19 infections detected in Russia in one day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The number of COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours increased by 10,888, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

]The relative growth is at 0.9%.

For instance, in Moscow 3,537 cases were detected compared to 3,327 a day earlier. In St. Petersburg, where 407 cases were confirmed, the number of detected daily cases has surpassed 400 for the first time since May 21. In the Moscow Region the number of infections increased by 339 - over 300 daily infections were detected in the region for the first time since July 2.

In all, during the epidemic, according to the crisis center, 1,225,889 people got infected in Russia. Currently 222,090 patients continue treatment.