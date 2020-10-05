Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 October

‘We stand with people of Armenia’ - L.A. Mayor

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Los Angeles is proud to be home to the largest Armenian Diaspora, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Twitter.

“L.A. is proud to be home to the largest Armenian Diaspora. We stand with the people of Armenia. I urge our leaders in Washington to conduct the sustained and rigorous diplomacy necessary to bring peace to Artsakh. Turkey must disengage”, he said.

Armenian-Americans are holding mass protests in Los Angeles against the ongoing Azerbaijani military aggression on Artsakh.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 





