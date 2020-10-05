Azerbaijan shouts loudly about civilian objects for hiding own vandalism – Armenia MOD

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The military-political leadership of Azerbaijan does not care about its own citizens. They are spreading disinformation to prepare ground for provocations, Armenia defense ministry’s representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on social media.

“The military-political leadership of Azerbaijan shouts loudly about the civilian objects in order to hide its own vandalism. Six days after your bombardment of Stepanakert, Martakert, Martuni, Hadrut and other settlements the President of Artsakh has clearly announced that we will hit the military targets that may be close to the civilian objects. But you don’t care also about your own citizens. And you are obviously doing this for preparing ground for provocations”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan