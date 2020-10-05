'Our response won’t come late': Artsakh warns Azerbaijan amid intense bombing of Stepanakert, Shushi

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani forces are bombarding with missiles the cities of Stepanakert and Shushi in Artsakh.

The Artsakh presidency announced that the Artsakh Defense Army’s response “won’t come late.”

“The enemy is again bombarding Stepanakert and Shushi with missiles. The Defense Army’s response will not come late. However, unlike the terrorist authorities in Baku, we are only targeting military facilities of permanent deployment in large cities, and not the civilian population. We are again calling on the peaceful population of those [Azeri] cities to immediately leave their settlements in order to avoid possible casualties,” Artsakh presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan