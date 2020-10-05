Artsakh’s capital city under “intense” missile attack from Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces are again striking Stepanakert, the capital city of Artsakh.

ARMENRESS correspondent in Stepanakert said the strikes are so intense that sometimes the activated air raid sirens can’t be heard.

Stepanakert City came under heavy Azeri bombardment and air strikes many times since the Azeri offensive on Artsakh began on September 27. Heavy damages and civilian casualties were reported.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan