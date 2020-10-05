Philanthropist Christine Simone donates $3 mln to Hayastan Fund for assisting Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. President of the Manoogian Simone Foundation Christine Simone has donated 3 million dollars to the Hayastan All Armenian Fund, the Fund’s Director Haykak Arshamyan said on Facebook.

“The money has been donated in support of the pan-Armenian fundraising”, Arshamyan said, adding that the pan-Armenian movement continues.

He also thanked Christine Simone for the donation.

The Hayastan All Armenian Fund has launched a fundraising titled “We Are Our Borders; All For Artsakh”. More than 25 million USD funds have already been raised aimed at assisting Artsakh.

