Arab League chief condemns Turkey over its role in increased tension in Caucasus

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Secretary-General of Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit has warned Turkey over its role in increased regional tension in the Caucasus and Mediterranean regions, saying that “it will not end well” for that country, Arabnews reports.

“Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is interfering in Egypt, Syria, Iraq and Libya militarily,” he added. “Erdogan also interfered in the Caucasus between Azerbaijan and Armenia, collided with Greece and Cyprus, and attacked the eastern Mediterranean in the gas areas. It annoys me that the Syrians use mercenaries to fight with Azerbaijan against Armenia ... It is very sad that Syrian mercenaries are being used by Erdogan in cases that are unrelated to Turkey,” Aboul Gheit said as quoted by Arabnews.

Azerbaijan launched an attack on Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) on September 27 with the support of Turkey, targeting also the civilian settlements, including the capital Stepanakert. Civilians were killed in Artsakh as a result of the Azerbaijani offensive.

Fierce battles took place between the Azerbaijani and Artsakh sides, with both suffering huge losses both in the manpower and the military equipment. But the losses of the Azerbaijani side are much more than that of the Artsakh side. The Azerbaijani armed forces have also targeted Armenia’s military and civilian infrastructures. There is evidence that Turkey is directly engaged in Azerbaijan’s offensive, in particular it transported mercenaries from Syria for using them against Artsakh.