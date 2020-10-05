Armenian MoD denies missile strikes against Azerbaijan, says prepares provocation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Armenia denies the information spread by Azerbaijan that allegedly Armenia has launched missile strikes against Khizi and Absheron regions of Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS reports the Defense Ministry says.

‘’ The Azerbaijani side, with no single piece of evidence, declares that the Armed Forces of Armenia have allegedly launched missile strikes against Khizi and Absheron regions. This is another lie that explicitly proves Azerbaijan is preparing ground for provocation’’, Defense Ministry said.

Ealier today, the leadership of Azerbaijan made another absurd announcement that allegedly the Armenian side launched missile strikes against Mingachevir. This information was also denied by the authorities of Artsakh and Armenia.

