Azerbaijani people captives of dictatorial rule – Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. To the conviction of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the Azerbaijani people are captives of dictatorial rule, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan told France-24.

‘’I think the Azerbaijani people are captives of dictatorial rule and Armenians are always easy to make an image of enemy from Armenians in order to give him an opportunity to avoid domestic issues such as democracy, freedom of speech, human rights protection, low living standards. Let’s pbserve today’s situation. Today, for example, social networks are strictly limited in Azerbaijan in contrast to Armenia, where social networks are open’’, Pashinyan said.

Answering the question if he would like to say something to the people of Azerbaijan, Pashinyan said,

‘’I can only say one thing to the people of Azerbaijan. Ask yourselves, to what extent do you know the reality about your own people, your own authorities, their wealth, their deals and their goals. Since 1994 Azerbaijan has been ruled by one family. For example, Nagorno Karabakh has had 4 presidents in that same period, and 4 presidents in the Republic of Armenia’’, the PM said.

