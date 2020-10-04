Ilham Aliyev has appeared in information blockade in his own country – military

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Armenia has grounded suspicions that Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev has appeared in information blockade or zone of disinformation in his own country, ARMENPRESS reports representative of MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference.

‘’The president of the country, his family members and the top leadership are spreading disinformation. We have all grounded suspicions to think that Aliyev has appeared in information blockade or zone of disinformation in his own country’’, Hovhannisyan said.

He said that, in fact, the Commander-in-chief of Azerbaijan has lost control of the situation or false information is reported to him.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan referred to the destruction of the military airport of Ganja, noting that today the Azerbaijani armed forces were unable to carry out any strategic operation today, and this is also because the support of the Turkish air force operating from that airport has been neutralized.

On October 4 Artsakh destroyed the military airport of Ganja, from where civilian and military infrastructures of both Artsakh and Armenia were regularly bombarded. A Turkish F-16 fighter jet downed an Armenian SU-25 jet in the Armenian air force on September 29. The F-16 was also operating from that airport.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan