400 Azerbaijani servicemen and foreign terrorists killed in one day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS.  On October 4 by 21:00 the Artsakh’s army killed 400 Azerbaijani servicemen and non servicemen – terrorists  on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference.  

‘’According to the summarized information for October 4, the adversary has suffered today 400 manpower losses, including servicemen and non-servicemen – terrorists. 700 are injured. 13 armored vehicles. 3 warplanes and 1 UAV were also destroyed’’, he said.

Azerbaijan unleashed aggression against Artsakh on September 27. Turkey has been directly supporting Azerbaijan both politically and militarily. 150 Turkish high level military officers control the military operations of Azerbaijan. Turkey has also deployed thousands of mercenaries and terrorists in Azerbaijan to fight against Artsakh and Armenia.

A Turkish F-16 fighter jet downed an Armenian SU-25 in the Armenian air space on September 29. The pilot could not survive.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan





