Belarus has not provided Azerbaijan with arms during last 6 months - Lukashenko

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko had a telephone conversation with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, referring to the information that Belarus has provided arms to Azerbaijan.

ARMENPRESS reports, citing BELTA, Alexander Lukashenko denied the information, emphasizing that during the last half year Belarus has not provided arms either to Azerbaijan or Armenia. ‘’During the information a clear answer was given to that false information. During the last half year no arms have been provided to Azerbaijan or Armenia’’, reads the statement cited by BELTA.

Armen Sarkissian presented the situation in Nagorno Karabakh to Alexander Lukashenko.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan