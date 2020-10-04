Azerbaijan strikes Stepanakert, again cutting electricity

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. In the evening of October 4 Azerbaijani forces continued striking Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert, the correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports from Stepanakert that three explosions were heard.

He added that at the moment the city is out of electricity.

Stepanakert appeared under Azerbaijani missile strikes several times on October 4, killing a number of civilians and injuring dozens.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan