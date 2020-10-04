Every Armenian has a role to play in this monumental battle - High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia Zareh Sinanyan addressed the Diaspora, saying that each Armenian has a mission in this decisive battle.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, the address runs as follows,

‘’Dear Brothers and Sisters,

Our Homeland is under attack. The future of the Armenian Nation is in peril. Azerbaijan and Turkey have launched an all-out assault on Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh in the hopes of fulfilling their age-old genocidal goal of exterminating the Armenian people.

This is the greatest threat to our existence since the Genocide and the time has come for unprecedented action and courage. From Sydney to Los Angeles, from Paris to Buenos Aires, from Moscow to Beirut, every Armenian has a role to play in this monumental battle for survival, against oppression and evil.

The time has come to mirror the heroism of our brothers and sisters on the frontlines, to be worthy of their sacrifice, to share the honor of having defended our home together.

You can stand shoulder to shoulder with our soldiers and volunteers by continuing to support them and donating to Armenia Fund. The men and women defending the trenches under constant bombardment from Azeri artillery and Turkish drones, need your assistance to be able to continue defending our homeland. Today is the day, tomorrow will be too late.

You in the Diaspora are Armenia’s only ally. At this decisive moment, the Homeland needs YOU at its side. Together we shall prevail.

Donate now at https://www.himnadram.org/ or at https://www.armeniafund.org/ ‘’.