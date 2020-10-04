In case of necessity Russia will fulfill its treaty obligations – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The 102th military base of Russia is located in Armenia and Armenia has a joint air defense system with Russia, the treaty of which clearly says in what cases these units can be used for ensuring Armenia’s security, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan told German ‘’Bild’’, answering the question if the Russian army may assist Armenia.

‘’These are concrete cases and I am confident that if those cases come to reality, Russia will implement its treaty obligations’’.

