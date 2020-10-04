All Azerbaijani attacks end with failure – MoD Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Military operations continue along Artsakh-Azerbaijan entire contact line, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of Armenian MoD Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.

‘’Particularly fierce clashes take place in the northern and southern directions. The adversary is making continuous attempts for attack, but all attempts end with failure thanks to the decisive actions of the Defense Army units’’, Stepanyan wrote.

Azerbaijan unleashed aggression against Artsakh on September 27. Civilian settlements and infrastructures, including capital Stepanakert have been regularly targeted.

The Ganja military airbase used by the Azerbaikani forces to attack Artsakh’s civilians has been completely destroyed, Artsakh’s presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan said on October 4.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan