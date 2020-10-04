Armenian, Russian FMs hold telephone conversation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Russian MFA.

The sides focused on finding ways for solving the situation in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone. The Russian side expressed concerns over the increasing number of civilian casualties.

The readiness to return the settlement of the conflict to the political-diplomatic field under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs in line with the joint statement of the presidents of Russia, the USA and France was reaffirmed.

