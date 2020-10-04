Azerbaijani troops fleeing from Mataghis – Artsakh releases footage

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh has released a footage, showing the Azerbaijani troops fleeing from Mataghis. The Defense Army named the footage ‘’Escape from Mataghis”.

Earlier, Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev had announced that they have occupied Mataghis. He even issued a decree renaming the town. Artsakh’s military denies the information.

