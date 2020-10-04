Civilian population of Artsakh’s major cities again under Azerbaijani shelling

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani forces again bombed Artsakh’s capital, Stepanakert, the correspondent of ARMENPRESS informs that explosion were heard 4 times.

Representative of the MoD Armenia Artsurn Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook page that civilian infrastructures have been targeted in Shushi as well.

A while ago Artsakh presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan said that Azerbaijani bombardments of Stepanakert city and the town of Shushi in Artsakh have resulted in civilian casualties.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan