VIDEO: Azerbaijani bombardment of Stepanakert City

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Unified Infocenter has released a video of the October 4 Azerbaijani bombardment of Stepanakert city, the capital of Artsakh.

