VIDEO: Azerbaijani bombardment of Stepanakert City
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Unified Infocenter has released a video of the October 4 Azerbaijani bombardment of Stepanakert city, the capital of Artsakh.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
- 17:20 VIDEO: Azerbaijani bombardment of Stepanakert City
- 17:04 Civilians killed by Azeri bombardments of Stepanakert city and Shushi
- 17:03 Artsakh denies Aliyev’s claim on Azeri forces capturing Jabrayil
- 16:53 Former French President François Hollande attends rally in Alfortville in support for Artsakh
- 16:12 Armenia lodges request to ECHR for applying interim measure against Turkey
- 16:10 WATCH: Artsakh debunks Aliyev’s claim on capturing Madaghis
- 15:56 Tbilisi denies report on arms transit to Azerbaijan via Georgia
- 15:48 Military releases footage of Artsakh destroying attacking Azerbaijani equipment, outposts
- 15:01 Artsakh denies Azeri reports claiming president is wounded
- 15:00 5 more servicemen bestowed with Hero of Artsakh highest title, one of them awarded posthumously
- 14:44 Azerbaijan continuously uses banned weapons against civilian population – Ombudsman
- 14:36 Azerbaijani people are hostages of their own dictatorial regime and Turkey – Artsakh President says
- 14:20 No long-range bombardment or missile fire has happened from Armenia to Azerbaijan yet – Minister
- 14:16 ‘It was a warning fire’ – Artsakh President on targeting Azerbaijan’s military facilities
- 14:15 Artsakh’s capital city again under bombardment
- 13:48 Baku accidentally confirms Turkey’s direct military presence in attacks on Artsakh
- 13:03 Artsakh’s president orders to stop firing at Ganja military bases to avoid possible innocent victims
- 13:01 Air temperature to decline in Armenia by 10-12 degrees
- 12:51 Armenian FM holds phone talk with EU’s Borrell
- 12:49 Artsakh's military hits additional 3 Azeri warplanes and 2 tanks
- 12:45 Armenian President congratulates German counterpart on Unity Day
- 12:41 ‘International community cannot let another genocide happen’ – Alexis Ohanian
- 12:32 Artsakh releases images of seized Azeri weaponry
- 12:21 Civilian victims reported as Azerbaijani forces bomb Stepanakert City with air strikes
- 12:05 COVID-19: Armenia confirms 571 new cases in one day
