Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 October

Civilians killed by Azeri bombardments of Stepanakert city and Shushi

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani bombardments of Stepanakert city and the town of Shushi in Artsakh have resulted in civilian casualties, Artsakh presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan told ARMENPRESS.

“Unfortunately civilians were killed and wounded in Stepanakert and Shushi,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





