Civilians killed by Azeri bombardments of Stepanakert city and Shushi
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani bombardments of Stepanakert city and the town of Shushi in Artsakh have resulted in civilian casualties, Artsakh presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan told ARMENPRESS.
“Unfortunately civilians were killed and wounded in Stepanakert and Shushi,” he said.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
- 17:20 VIDEO: Azerbaijani bombardment of Stepanakert City
- 17:04 Civilians killed by Azeri bombardments of Stepanakert city and Shushi
- 17:03 Artsakh denies Aliyev’s claim on Azeri forces capturing Jabrayil
- 16:53 Former French President François Hollande attends rally in Alfortville in support for Artsakh
- 16:12 Armenia lodges request to ECHR for applying interim measure against Turkey
- 16:10 WATCH: Artsakh debunks Aliyev’s claim on capturing Madaghis
- 15:56 Tbilisi denies report on arms transit to Azerbaijan via Georgia
- 15:48 Military releases footage of Artsakh destroying attacking Azerbaijani equipment, outposts
- 15:01 Artsakh denies Azeri reports claiming president is wounded
- 15:00 5 more servicemen bestowed with Hero of Artsakh highest title, one of them awarded posthumously
- 14:44 Azerbaijan continuously uses banned weapons against civilian population – Ombudsman
- 14:36 Azerbaijani people are hostages of their own dictatorial regime and Turkey – Artsakh President says
- 14:20 No long-range bombardment or missile fire has happened from Armenia to Azerbaijan yet – Minister
- 14:16 ‘It was a warning fire’ – Artsakh President on targeting Azerbaijan’s military facilities
- 14:15 Artsakh’s capital city again under bombardment
- 13:48 Baku accidentally confirms Turkey’s direct military presence in attacks on Artsakh
- 13:03 Artsakh’s president orders to stop firing at Ganja military bases to avoid possible innocent victims
- 13:01 Air temperature to decline in Armenia by 10-12 degrees
- 12:51 Armenian FM holds phone talk with EU’s Borrell
- 12:49 Artsakh's military hits additional 3 Azeri warplanes and 2 tanks
- 12:45 Armenian President congratulates German counterpart on Unity Day
- 12:41 ‘International community cannot let another genocide happen’ – Alexis Ohanian
- 12:32 Artsakh releases images of seized Azeri weaponry
- 12:21 Civilian victims reported as Azerbaijani forces bomb Stepanakert City with air strikes
- 12:05 COVID-19: Armenia confirms 571 new cases in one day
17:58, 09.29.2020
Viewed 255535 times URGENT: Turkish F-16 shoots down Armenia jet in Armenian airspace
10:34, 09.28.2020
Viewed 13616 times Jihadist mercenaries mutiny in Azerbaijan, start looting villages and try to impose Sharia Law
16:12, 09.28.2020
Viewed 10457 times Turkish F-16s back Azeri attack on Karabakh, Sarkissian says warning of Ottoman Empire's ghost
19:49, 10.01.2020
Viewed 8243 times Pentagon also confirms Turkey sending mercenaries to Azerbaijan against Artsakh
08:49, 09.28.2020
Viewed 7802 times Azerbaijan hired jihadist terrorists, militants from Syria to attack Artsakh – names released