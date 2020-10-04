Artsakh denies Aliyev’s claim on Azeri forces capturing Jabrayil

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh is denying Azeri President Ilham Aliyev’s claim on the Azeri forces having captured Jabrayil.

Artsakh presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan told ARMENPRESS that Aliyev’s claim is an “absolute disinformation.”

“That’s absolutely a disinformation. Battles are taking place at this moment at the entire frontline, but these are inter-positional battles and the Azerbaijani military doesn’t have any success in any direction,” Poghosyan said.

Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan also commented on Aliyev’s tweet.

“The twitter accounts of Azeri and Turkish officials are jumping the queue and are now celebrating the “liberation” of Jabrayil, which is yet another fake news. And soon we will present the “Escape from Madaghis” documentary,” she said.

