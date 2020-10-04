Former French President François Hollande attends rally in Alfortville in support for Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The situation in Nagorno Karabakh concerns not only Armenia, but also the entire South Caucasian region and even the whole world, Former President of France François Hollande said during a rally organized in support of Artsakh in the commune of Alfortville.

“For years incidents have taken place in the line of contact which resulted in numerous casualties. But today we are not at the conflict of the line of contact, but a more serious incident- we are before war. Yes, a real war which has started by Azerbaijan, but can continue with Turkey’s support. Turkey, which in addition to weapons is also sending Syrian and Libyan mercenaries to Azerbaijan. Today the situation has further escalated as the civilian population has been targeted. This is not an escalation only, this is destabilization of the entire Caucasus”, he said.

The 24th French President said his country has a clear responsibility as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair, and should continue bearing it. “The European Council should adopt a resolution and force the sides to establish ceasefire, but measures should also be taken over Turkey because today’s situation is due to Turkey’s entire strategy”, he added.

François Hollande said he cannot understand how NATO can allow its member state to carry out encroachments against Greece, occupy territories in Syria and attack Kurds, how NATO tolerates the fact that Turkey has entered into Caucasus and provokes military operations. “To say shortly, today it is in Armenia, in Karabakh, but tomorrow it can be in the Balkans if we take no action. How we can allow Turkey to remain in the NATO, an alliance which is based on the principle of freedom and democracy. Today the time for responsibility has come and it has come to Europe and no blackmail can be used in Europe”, the former French President said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan