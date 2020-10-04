Armenia lodges request to ECHR for applying interim measure against Turkey

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government has applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) requesting to apply an interim measure against Turkey, the Armenian Representation at the ECHR told Armenpress.

“In particular, taking into account Turkey’s multifaceted support to the attacks of Azerbaijan on the civilian population and facilities of the Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia, which are accompanied by gross violations of international humanitarian law and the European Convention on Human Rights, as well as given Turkey’s constant participation to the military operations, Armenia on its own behalf and on behalf of the Republic of Artsakh has submitted a request to apply an interim measure, envisaged by Rule 39 of its Rules of Court, against Turkey”, the statement says.