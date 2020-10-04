WATCH: Artsakh debunks Aliyev’s claim on capturing Madaghis

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani President’s claim on having captured Madaghis is false, the Defense Army of Artsakh said in a statement.

The Defense Army also released a video showing how they strike a military convoy of the Azeri forces on the road leading to Madaghis.

“Combat operations continue at the entire length of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone. Fierce battles are taking place in the northern and southern directions. The adversary is constantly attempting offensives, which fail as a result of the Defense Army units’ decisive actions. The Azerbaijan side’s claim on taking Madaghis under their control is false. The strike on the adversary convoy in the video is happening on the road leading to Madaghis,” the Defense Army said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan