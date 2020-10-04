Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 October

Military releases footage of Artsakh destroying attacking Azerbaijani equipment, outposts

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s defense ministry has released a video showing destruction of the Azerbaijani outposts and attacking equipment by the Defense Army troops, Defense ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan posted the video on Facebook.

“The destruction of the adversary’s outposts and equipment”, she said.  

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




