5 more servicemen bestowed with Hero of Artsakh highest title, one of them awarded posthumously

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed decrees on awarding five servicemen with the Hero of Artsakh highest title, one of them was awarded posthumously, the President said live on Facebook.

“I would continue to encourage first of all our soldiers and officers. Today according to my decree five more servicemen have been awarded with the Hero of Artsakh highest title. Davit Grigoryan managed to destroy 15 tanks and 1 armored vehicle in Karakhambeli-Fizuli section. Currently he continues serving to our Homeland and is in the frontline.

Edgar Markosyan is also receiving the Hero of Artsakh title because during this war he has destroyed 10 tanks in the direction of Talish, keeping firm the section trusted him. The next is Yura Alaverdyan who has destroyed 9 tanks and 1 vehicle. Colonel Karen Shakaryan is one of the leaders of the Artsakh fight. He has organized multiple tank and infantry attacks, causing huge damages to the adversary””, the President said.

Davit Ghazaryan has been awarded posthumously for his heroism during the fight.

“They all are heroes. Glory to our heroes, our soldier heroes”, the President of Artsakh said.

He also commented on his decision on heading to the frontline. “Firstly, why I went to the frontline? There was nothing concerning. We first of all should encourage our officers, soldiers who in reality carry out a decisive fight against the enemy. I want to state that the Army is completely fulfilling its tasks”, he added.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan