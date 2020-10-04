Artsakh’s capital city again under bombardment

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces are again bombarding Stepanakert city, the capital of Artsakh.

The citizens of Stepanakert are in bomb shelters, ARMENPRESS correspondent reported from the city.

Stepanakert City has come under numerous strikes for several days as Azeri forces are targeting the civilian population of Artsakh. Many civilian buildings have been hit.



Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan