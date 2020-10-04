Baku accidentally confirms Turkey’s direct military presence in attacks on Artsakh 

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s Assistant Hikmat Hajiyev has accidentally confirmed Turkey’s direct participation in the Azerbaijani war of aggression against Artsakh.

Hajiyev tweeted a photo which he claimed was the consequence of Artsakh’s strike at the military airbase of Ganja, which upon closer look showed servicemen wearing Turkish Armed Forces uniforms standing near the damages.

He deleted the image afterwards, and then tried to bring forward justifications.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan