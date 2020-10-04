Air temperature to decline in Armenia by 10-12 degrees

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Rain with thunderstorm is expected in Armenia in the daytime of October 4, and in most of its regions on October 5-6, the ministry of emergency situations reports.

No precipitation is expected across the Republic on October 7-9.

Air temperature will decline by 10-12 degrees on October 4-6.

As for Yerevan, again rain is forecast from time to time on October 4-6.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan