Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 October

Air temperature to decline in Armenia by 10-12 degrees

Air temperature to decline in Armenia by 10-12 degrees

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Rain with thunderstorm is expected in Armenia in the daytime of October 4, and in most of its regions on October 5-6, the ministry of emergency situations reports.

No precipitation is expected across the Republic on October 7-9.

Air temperature will decline by 10-12 degrees on October 4-6.

As for Yerevan, again rain is forecast from time to time on October 4-6.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration