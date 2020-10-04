Armenian FM holds phone talk with EU’s Borrell

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a phone conversation on October 3 with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

Minister Mnatsakanyan introduced Mr. Borrell on the latest developments in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone.

He presented the deliberate targeting cases of civilians and civilian infrastructures of Artsakh by Azerbaijan with the use of various caliber weapons which result in casualties and damages.

The Armenian FM expressed his deep concern over Turkey’s direct engagement to the Azerbaijani aggression, including through the deployment of foreign terrorist fighters in Azerbaijan, which, according to him, can undermine the regional security and lead to a large-scale war.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan