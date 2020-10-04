Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 October

Artsakh's military hits additional 3 Azeri warplanes and 2 tanks

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Defense Army units have inflicted heavy hardware losses to the Azerbaijani forces in the southern direction on October 4. 

“Around 12:00 the Defense Army units hit three adversary warplanes and two tanks in the southern direction,” the Artsakh Defense Army said.

The Azeri forces continue attacking Artsakh, delivering air strikes and bombarding civilian settlements, including Stepanakert City.

Damages and civilian victims are reported in Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 




